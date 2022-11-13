California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,845 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of S&P Global worth $219,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $356.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

