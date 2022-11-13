California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $187,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,170.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $314.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.46 and a 200 day moving average of $269.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.