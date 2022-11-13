California Public Employees Retirement System Has $233.17 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,630,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73,503 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $233,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

