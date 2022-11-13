California Public Employees Retirement System Has $259.70 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71,882 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $259,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after buying an additional 183,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after buying an additional 85,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

