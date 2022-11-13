California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 86,902 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,902 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $460,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM opened at $158.16 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

