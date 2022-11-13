California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.53% of Sempra worth $251,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

