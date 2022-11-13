California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,931,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.72% of Xcel Energy worth $278,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.