Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $10.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Neuronetics Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.02. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 629,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 139,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 462,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 142,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

