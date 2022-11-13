Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $13.00

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WBX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Wallbox Stock Performance

WBX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Wallbox during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wallbox

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.