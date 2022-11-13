Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $13.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WBX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

WBX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Wallbox during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

