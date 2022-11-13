Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.69.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.