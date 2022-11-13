Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Target Price to C$4.75

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Clarus Securities decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
