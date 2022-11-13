Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Target Price to C$4.75

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Clarus Securities decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Featured Stories

