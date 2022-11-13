Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $170.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.64.

META stock opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $299.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,133 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.0% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

