Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$200.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDNAF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $118.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.05. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $157.09.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.