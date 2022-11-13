Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CANO. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after buying an additional 215,808 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.