Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CANO. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.
Cano Health Stock Performance
Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.86.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
