Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Down 31.0% in October

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 220,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 148,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 2.7 %

CCBG traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $588.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.