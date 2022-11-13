Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Stock Up 5.1 %

BX stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,565,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

