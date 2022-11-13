Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $19.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.82. 5,494,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.