Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. 3,312,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,534. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

