Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Match Group by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after acquiring an additional 920,154 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,433,000 after acquiring an additional 844,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

MTCH traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,649,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,653. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

