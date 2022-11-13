Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ESG Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 3,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,038,973,000 after buying an additional 293,247 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,674. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $326.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

