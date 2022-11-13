Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,688,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,041,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

