Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HD traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,945,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,268. The company has a market capitalization of $322.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

