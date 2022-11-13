Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.55. 8,502,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

