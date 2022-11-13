Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capitec Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

CKHGY remained flat at $49.28 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. Capitec Bank has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

About Capitec Bank

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

(Get Rating)

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

See Also

