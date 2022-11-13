Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 9.6 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Capri

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.