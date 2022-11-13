Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of CJ opened at C$8.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.20. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$9.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

