Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the October 15th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRDL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.70. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

