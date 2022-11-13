Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the October 15th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 11.0 %
Shares of CRDL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.70. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.