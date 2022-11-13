CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) PT Lowered to C$6.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on CareRx from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

CareRx Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. CareRx has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.06.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

