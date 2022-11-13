CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $22.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Shares of CARG opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 111.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 28.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

