Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the October 15th total of 997,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $237.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 172,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,762.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 109,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.