Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

