Cartesi Price Hits $0.11 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $67.99 million and $5.03 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,644,533 tokens. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.