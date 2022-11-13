Cartesi Price Hits $0.11 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $67.99 million and $5.03 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 31% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002650 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
Cartesi Token Profile
Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,644,533 tokens. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cartesi Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.