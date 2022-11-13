Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the October 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,693. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $77,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,388 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 738,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 105,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 559,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 250,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

