CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$78.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

