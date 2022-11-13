CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.22 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $79.04 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,574.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00046655 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00244219 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10121686 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,742,763.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.