Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Guggenheim

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $37.70 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
