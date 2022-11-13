Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 112.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.