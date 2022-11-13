Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.
Shares of CLLS opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
