Celo Dollar Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $47.34 million and $1.41 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00582334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,023.28 or 0.30322215 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,812,283,111.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,070,977 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

