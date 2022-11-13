Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.07

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.89. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 7,440 shares traded.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.5276 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

