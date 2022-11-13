Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

