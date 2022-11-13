Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,014 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

