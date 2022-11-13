Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,053 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

