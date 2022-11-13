Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AWK opened at $145.94 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

