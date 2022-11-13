Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.73. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

