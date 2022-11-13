Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $8.97 Million Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 189,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,974,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after acquiring an additional 514,439 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,563,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,746,000.

ISTB opened at $46.41 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

