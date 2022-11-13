Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NOW opened at $409.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $695.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,336. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

