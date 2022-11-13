Cerity Partners LLC Sells 15,803 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,690,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SEDG opened at $288.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.87.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.