Cerity Partners LLC Sells 813 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $462.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

