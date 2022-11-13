Cerity Partners LLC Takes $6.18 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 178.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after buying an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $165.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.05 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

