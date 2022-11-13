C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

C&F Financial Price Performance

CFFI remained flat at $53.50 during trading hours on Friday. 8,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

In related news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other C&F Financial news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,131.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

