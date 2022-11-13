C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
C&F Financial Price Performance
CFFI remained flat at $53.50 during trading hours on Friday. 8,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.
C&F Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 23.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.